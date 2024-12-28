Montebello gardener stripped of work after thieves steal all his equipment from van on Christmas

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A gardener in Montebello had all of his work equipment stolen on Christmas, and his family is doing everything they can to get him back on his feet.

According to the daughter of Jose Antonio Foronda, thieves broke into her father's work van in the middle of the night and stole about $6,000 worth of equipment, including a lawn mower and a leaf blower.

She said the thieves also tried to steal the van itself but were unsuccessful. She said they broke a portion of the steering wheel.

Foronda is originally from Guatemala, and since immigrating to the U.S., he's worked as a gardener for about three decades. He runs his own business, which helps him provide for his family.

"We're trying not to let this take over, because ... both of my parents are raising three of their grandkids," said Foronda's daughter Marisol Foronda.

The family lives in a gated complex, and said they're hoping to get access to several surveillance cameras to help police track down the suspect or suspects. They also said that Foronda wasn't the only victim, adding another tenant's painting equipment was also stolen.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created to help Foronda buy new tools.

"He's trying to see if he has some peers that he can borrow machinery from and things like that in the meantime," said the victim's daughter.

Foronda has filed a police report, and although there was damage to his van, he's grateful he can still drive.

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact police.