Months after Eaton Fire, some residents are still not allowed to move back into homes that survived

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six months after the Eaton Fire went on a destructive rampage through the Altadena area, some residents are expressing frustration over not being allowed to move back into their homes that were not destroyed the wildfire.

The Dove Creek condominium complex in Altadena was one of the first casualties of the January firestorm. Only 16 of the complex's 64 condos survived the fire.

Airybelle Uchida and her family were among the lucky ones.

"It's very emotional, just seeing all the devastation and seeing my house here," she said in an interview. "Reminded I still have a place to come back to, but it's still a fight. Have to fight the insurance, fight the county."

Uchida's home tested positive for high levels of lead. As she fights her insurance company for remediation, she and her homeowners association are also fighting for answers from Los Angeles County regarding the safety of the toxic foundations of the burned homes that remain in place.

"For us, having to come back and live here with these foundations are still there until they're ready to rebuild," Uchida told ABC7. "I think it's a health concern, health hazard."

All of the foundations have been removed except for the three-story units -- despite L.A.County Public Works issuing a warning about the dangers of contaminated concrete.

"Is there going to be any testing -- something that reassures me that when I move back my family will be safe?" Uchida asked.

The safety of her two young children is a pop concern as she fights to get answers before the family moves back into their home -- something that likely is still months away.

"Probably the end of the year. Hoping to have a Christmas miracle -- that would be amazing," Uchida said. "When the fire happened, we still had our Christmas tree up. Coming back and seeing another Christmas tree would be a miracle for us, at least for my family."