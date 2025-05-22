More customers of pet cremation company Rainbow to Heaven turn to 7 On Your Side

More customers of a Southern California pet cremation company are turning to 7 on Your Side Investigates after we exposed how people have been waiting months to get the remains of their now passed four-legged friends.

More customers of a SoCal pet cremation company are turning to 7 on Your Side Investigates after we exposed how some are waiting months to get the remains of their now passed four-legged friends.

Last month, we took you inside a warehouse where hundreds of cremated pet remains were all organized and were told the goal was to have them all delivered by around the end of April.

That did not happen.

Ken Calof is still mourning the loss Leika, his 16-year-old Weimaraner who had her last breath on March 9.

"There's no closure," he said.

Calof paid more than $616 to the pet cremation company Rainbow to Heaven on March 9 for cremation services, but has yet to see his dog's ashes.

"It's really sad, and it's really stressful to send an animal you love who's part of a family, and they took her away very nicely, and then she's just gone," said Calof.

Also still waiting are Robert and Christina McGee who lost their tabby "Bingles" all the way back on December 6, 2024.

They paid Rainbow to Heaven $459.

7 On Your Side profiled the McGees last month.

"We have been able to move past the loss of our cat, but we haven't been able to move on from not having the remains," said Christina McGee. "Now we're just angry."

He says he is a volunteer who's helping deliver the ashes after Rainbow to Heaven's owner fell on tough times.

"The owner lost three family members in a two-week period, then was diagnosed with cancer," Uslan told us last month.

Customers who say they have been told various stories and given various delivery dates not met aren't sympathetic.

7 on Your Side Investigates learned from the California Franchise Tax Board of California that Rainbow to Heaven was suspended last year for failure to file and pay for tax year 2021.

And despite having an "International Association of Pet Cemeteries and Crematories" logo on its website, the association confirms the company is not a member.

Anger is now mounting at Uslan who told 7 On Your Side weeks ago that most remains would be delivered by the end of April.

"There are a lot of people in a lot a pain, and he stepped up from what I understand to finish this job, and it's not been done," said Calof.

Reacting to the frustration Uslan, even posted on Reddit, "How about I just trash the pets? I could do that, and there wouldn't be a damn thing you could do about it"

Uslan would not speak to us on camera for this second story on Rainbow to Heaven, but told us that Reddit post was all bark and not bite - and he didn't mean it.

"This whole process is very foreign to me, and I am still learning. I am again, a volunteer with a real job that I need to do," Uslan told us over text message.

We pushed Uslan for an update on Bingles, and the next day his ashes were delivered to the McGees.

"The moment the news station reaches out, suddenly we get their ashes back," said Christina McGee.

As for Leika, Uslan tells us her ashes should be home soon.

Uslan says he still has about 300 sets of remains to deliver, and he hopes to have them all delivered this summer.

But once all the pet ashes are with their owners, this story may not be over.

Several customers tell us they have been speaking to attorneys and filing complaints with the California attorney general.