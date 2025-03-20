Toxic algae off SoCal coast killing marine animals at increasing rate, marine biologists say

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Scientists say sea life off the coast of Southern California is in danger of being wiped out. They say climate change is a major factor in the heightened risk.

Marine biologists say a toxic algal bloom has been occurring off the coast of California more often than before, killing sea lions, dolphins and other marine mammals at an alarming rate.

"These blooms, they used to happen every so often -- maybe four to seven years. But now we're seeing an increase," said Dave Bader, a marine biologist at Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro.

A harmful algal bloom occurs when algae grow at a rapid rate in a body of water. The algae may produce toxins, which can harm marine ecosystems and, in some cases, humans.

"Over the last four years, we've seen consecutive years of this harmful algal bloom off of our coast. In 2023, it was really bad for us here in Southern California. This year it seems worse," said Bader.

Bader says climate change is playing a huge factor in the persistent toxic algal blooms.

"We know that we've changed our ocean's chemistry through ocean acidification and the burning of fossil fuels," Bader said of the increasing trend in algal blooms.

He added that toxic runoff from the deadly wildfires isn't helping matters. The algal bloom and changing ocean conditions are wreaking havoc on sea life.

Bader says if this unprecedented increased algal bloom continues for years to come, there could be a time when children can only see some marine mammals in books because they will be wiped out.

"I can't imagine an ocean without sea lions, without sharks, dolphins, the amazing whales that we see off of our coast," said Bader. "Wish I had a crystal ball, but in the future, we're seeing lots of changes toward the negative."

Bader and his team at Marine Mammal Care Center are rescuing as many sick marine mammals as possible.

Once the toxic algal bloom infects a dolphin, however, it's a death sentence, Bader says. There is no recovery.

Bader is asking for the community to help with donations and more.

"We can take this moment to decide we're going to make a difference and we're going to change. We can help the Marine Mammal Care Center in this acute moment," said Bader.

If you'd like to support the Marine Mammal Care center, Bader asks that you visit marinemammalcare.org.