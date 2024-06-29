More sheriff's resources welcomed in Lancaster after rash of shootings

A mother spoke out and demanded answers after she said her son was among several people shot during a spate of violence at separate locations in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Calif. (CNS) -- Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Friday expressed support for plans to increase public safety resources in Lancaster after the community was rocked by a rash of shootings that left four people dead within a 24-hour period.

I appreciate Sheriff Robert Luna's decision to take immediate action and send a surge of specialized law enforcement teams to prevent additional violence and keep the community safe,'' Barger said in a statement. I am also glad that Mayor R. Rex Parris has stated that our Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has heard Lancaster's concerns.''

Earlier this week Parris complained that the sheriff's station in Lancaster was overworked and understaffed, leading to frustration in a city that has a contract with the department to keep the community safe.

Sheriff's officials said the department is meeting our contractual obligations'' for policing the city but said the agency plans to step up its patrols and visibility in the city.

The spare of four fatal shootings were reported late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The violence began around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, when a man was wounded in a shooting at Avenue J-8 and 30th Street West.

At 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of Whit Carter Park in the 45600 block of Sierra Highway. In that case, a light-colored compact vehicle was seen driving away from the scene, sheriff's officials said.

At 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, a male juvenile was fatally shot at a Chevron gas station in the 400 block of East Avenue L by two male suspects armed with handguns, and who drove away in a white SUV.

On Wednesday at 5:55 p.m., two men died at an area hospital after being found with gunshot wounds on the 800 block of East Avenue J-12.

A short time later, investigators learned additional gunshot victims began showing up at an area emergency room, likely from the same shooting.

Eventually, the sheriff's department identified an additional five victims who were shot, but in stable condition, officials said.

All the victims were at the same location when the shooting first occurred,'' the department said. Homicide detectives have learned this shooting is gang-related and are currently gathering more information on any suspects and continuing to work the scene.''

Sheriff's officials have not released specific details but said the Lancaster Station will increase its visibility by deploying personnel to focus on the areas impacted by the recent violence. The station will be engaging community members at various city events to discuss safety concerns and share ongoing efforts to improve public safety.

Additionally, we will be moving department specialized teams to target areas in Lancaster to enhance security. We are leveraging all available department resources and tools to prevent further violence and to apprehend the individuals responsible for these murders. Our homicide investigators are diligently working to analyze information and evidence from each incident.''

Barger emphasized the importance of working with local officials to make sure the city's public safety needs are met.

Collaboration is key to solving problems and working on behalf of our shared constituents,'' she said. Together, we are sending a clear message to the community: the law will be enforced and upheld. Keeping the public safe is collectively our top priority.''

