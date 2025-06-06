Moreno Valley moving forward with plan for downtown district 40 years in the making

On Tuesday, the city council voted in favor of the project that will transform a dusty 70-acre lot into a vibrant downtown district.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- From an empty lot to a city center, Moreno Valley just greenlit a project 40 years in the making.

Long-time resident Evelyn Spencer has lived in Moreno Valley since before the city was even incorporated, and says it's long overdue.

"We could use some restaurants closer here to us, and some shopping, but I don't drive much," Spencer said. "So, it would be nice for me. I could just walk across the street."

The city bought the land back in 1985 with plans for the lot never quite making the cut... until now.

The city partnered with the Lewis Acquisition Company to build the development, which will include:



Up to 800 residential units, including 100 affordable homes



A 106-room hotel



A 16-acre commercial zone with restaurants and retail shops



Nearly five acres of public park space

Supporters say the project could bring an economic boost and new amenities to a growing community.

"Wow! Bring it on, we need this project. I am all for it. I supported it," said resident, Louise Palomares. "It is going to bring a lot of revenue to the city, tax dollars."

Residents say they're ready for something new and closer to home.

"Most of our activities that we do are more toward the 60 Freeway and the 215," said resident Lissette Delmuro. "I would like to see more activities this way for children, families."

While some residents raised concerns about potential traffic increases, many praised the council for moving forward with a plan that's uniting a broad swath of the community.

"When you see us agreeing on something -- you're headed in the right direction," said IE Informer, a resident city observer. "This is a layup. Please don't mess this up."

A timeline for construction has not yet been set. City officials said the developer will return with a more detailed plan in the coming months.