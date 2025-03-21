Mother charged with murder after her 11-year-old son is found stabbed to death at Santa Ana hotel

An investigation continued Thursday into a mother accused in the stabbing death of her 11-year-old son at a Santa Ana hotel.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County mother on Friday was charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of her 11-year-old son, who was found dead at a Santa Ana hotel, authorities said.

Saritha Ramaraju, 48, of Irvine, was also charged with one count of personally using deadly weapon, a felony that potentially carries an additional prison term of one year, according to court records.

She is scheduled to appear in court sometime Friday.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, Ramaraju called police at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday from the La Quinta Inn located at 2721 Hotel Terrace, near the Costa Mesa 55 Freeway, and said that she had killed her son.

The child was found on a bed in a hotel room. Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The mother was transported to a hospital after she ingested an unknown substance, a police spokesperson said. She was discharged and booked on charges of murder, child endangerment, torture and aggravated mayhem.

Officer Natalie Garcia, a Santa Ana police spokesperson, said the motive for the deadly attack was unknown.

Garcia said the mother and son had been staying at the hotel off and on for the past couple of weeks.

Detectives were working on locating any witnesses. Anyone with information was urged to contact SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.

City News Service contributed to this report.