Mother, father arrested in death of 3-month-old son in Porter Ranch

A mother and father were arrested Thursday in connection with the death of their 3-month-old son in Porter Ranch, Los Angeles police said.

Eric Shannon Johnson, 35, and Jalyn Smith, 21, were booked into Van Nuys jail for murder with bail set at $2 million for each suspect, LAPD arrest records show.

Shannon Johnson, 3 months old, died Sept. 10 at the hospital, according to the coroner's report. The baby was injured in the 20500 block of West Deer Grass Court. No details about the injury and what happened were released.

Johnson and Smith are expected in court on Monday.