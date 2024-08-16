Mother, young children threatened by intruders during Brentwood home invasion

An unspecified incident at a multi-million-dollar home in Brentwood prompted a massive response from Los Angeles police.

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mother and her young children were threatened by three intruders during a home invasion in Brentwood, police said.

The break-in was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday at a multi-million-dollar house on San Vicente Boulevard, prompting a massive response from Los Angeles police.

More than a dozen officers arrived at the scene with guns drawn, and news video showed an LAPD helicopter circling overhead.

According to a police spokesperson, the robbers entered the home through a rear glass door. Armed with a crowbar, they wore masks and all-black clothing.

The suspects made off with a safe and miscellaneous property, the LAPD said.

No injuries were reported.