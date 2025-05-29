Video shows hit-and-run crash in downtown LA that left motorcyclist injured

Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver in a hit-and-run crash in downtown that left a motorcyclist injured.

Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver in a hit-and-run crash in downtown that left a motorcyclist injured.

Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver in a hit-and-run crash in downtown that left a motorcyclist injured.

Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver in a hit-and-run crash in downtown that left a motorcyclist injured.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver in a hit-and-run crash in downtown that left a motorcyclist injured.

The Los Angeles Police Department recently released surveillance video that captured the crash on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue back on March 23. The footage shows a dark-colored Jeep Gladiator trying to make a left turn onto Bunker Hill Avenue when it crashed into an oncoming motorcycle.

The driver of the Jeep did not stop to render aid.

The motorcyclist, only described as a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that could lead to an arrest.