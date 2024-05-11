Motorcyclist shoots, kills driver on 10 Freeway in Covina; all eastbound lanes closed

A motorcyclist shot and killed a driver on the 10 Freeway in Covina, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes.

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist shot and killed a 19-year-old driver early Saturday on the 10 Freeway in Covina, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes, authorities and the victim's family said.

The incident, initially described by the California Highway Patrol as a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting, was reported about 2:15 a.m. near Via Verde Street. A Sigalert was issued and eastbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Holt Avenue.

The deceased driver of a white Camaro was identified by his family as Alexander Espino. His cousin, a passenger in the vehicle, was unharmed.

The two cousins were returning from the Los Angeles area and heading toward home in the Inland Empire at the time of the shooting. Espino managed to pull over to the right shoulder and call 911 after being shot, a CHP spokesperson said. He was pronounced dead after emergency responders arrived.

His mother and other grief-stricken family members went to the scene after learning of the shooting.

The gunman remained at large, and was described only as a male wearing black clothing and a black helmet.

The motive for the shooting was unknown. No altercation was known to have occurred between the motorcyclist and the driver before the shooting, according to the Highway Patrol.

An estimate of when the eastbound side of the freeway would be reopened was not given.