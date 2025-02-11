Mountain Fire survivors in Camarillo brace for rain storm, possible mudslides

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Homeowners who live near the Mountain Fire zone in Ventura County are concerned that the upcoming rain storm will bring charred hillsides tumbling down.

Three months after the Mountain Fire roared through Camarillo, crews are still removing hazardous materials from the burned out homes.

Some of the work has been completed, and the next phase is clearing the debris to start rebuilding.

Some residents say this process has been slow, but seeing the work means there's progress.

"I feel like it's gone too slow for the rain coming, and the EPA concerns, the environmental concerns and for the concerns for people who didn't lose their homes and are still living in hotels. And some people got pushed out of their hotels because of people from the other fires," said Amy Best, a Camarillo resident.

The Mountain Fire burned nearly 20,000 acres and destroyed more than 200 structures. Months after the fire, you can see the scars left behind. There's no more vegetation on the hillsides to soak up rain.

For the homes that survived, work to repair the damage has already been done on some. Also, work has been done to protect the properties near the burned out hillsides.

"I think my backyard will be alright. It was affected. A lot of the ivy that held our hillside in place is gone, but we've had some work done and I think it'll be ok," said Betsy Willey, another Camarillo resident.

"I think things are pretty good. I had some damage. I got a gazebo that caught fire that got put out and a little on the hill. The ivy is coming back already. I had five huge eucalyptus trees on my hill. They burned and I had them all cut down, they're gone. My eaves are covered with aluminum so that takes care of that problem," described Tim Chambers, a fellow resident.