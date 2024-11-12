Firefighters hold containment on Mountain Fire as winds die down

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were able to hold the containment line of the Mountain Fire burning in Ventura County thanks to reduced wind activity overnight.

The wildfire had burned 20,630 acres and is 48% contained as of Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

"Predicted winds did not materialize overnight and fire crews maintained the fire within the existing control lines," Cal Fire said in a status report. "Fire suppression repair operations are ongoing and damage inspection teams remain out in the fire area assessing affected structures."

The blaze has destroyed 207 structures, damaged 90 and continues to threaten 4,612, Cal Fire reports.

Winds have died down considerably since the fire broke out almost a week ago.

Nearly 2,400 personnel are fighting the Mountain Fire, with 13 helicopters, 275 engines and 10 dozers.

Evacuation orders and warnings are still in place for several areas. You can see the complete list here.

"Repopulation efforts continue in areas that are safe to do so," Cal Fire said in the report.

Ventura County is hosting a special community meeting Wednesday night to update residents on the fire.