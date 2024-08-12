Mountain lion attacks, kills pit bull in Sylmar neighborhood; residents on alert

A Sylmar neighborhood is on alert after a large mountain lion attacked and killed a dog.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Sylmar neighborhood is on alert after a large mountain lion attacked and killed a dog.

A resident of the Oakridge Mobile Home Park captured graphic photos of the incident.

Rey Constante says the dog, a pit bull named Gigi, was being walked by her owners when they encountered a mountain lion. They apparently tried to fight back.

"It was a cute, beautiful, friendly pit bull - harmless. So, I was saddened to see the dog just dying in front of me and nothing I could do to save the dog," Constante said.

The mountain lion ended up getting spooked by a car and took off into the nearby hills.

Neighbors in the area are worried it will return and say they are taking precautions.