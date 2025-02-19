Young mountain lion captured after roaming through Camarillo neighborhood

The mountain lion was tranquilized and captured near Rancho Tomas Citihomes, just off the 101 Freeway and N Lewis Road.

The mountain lion was tranquilized and captured near Rancho Tomas Citihomes, just off the 101 Freeway and N Lewis Road.

The mountain lion was tranquilized and captured near Rancho Tomas Citihomes, just off the 101 Freeway and N Lewis Road.

The mountain lion was tranquilized and captured near Rancho Tomas Citihomes, just off the 101 Freeway and N Lewis Road.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A young mountain lion was captured Wednesday afternoon after it was spotted roaming through a Camarillo neighborhood.

The mountain lion was tranquilized and captured near Rancho Tomas Citihomes, just off the 101 Freeway and N Lewis Road. Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the mountain lion darting through sidewalk.

Overnight, Camarillo resident Veronica Castro captured a mountain lion - believed to be the same one - on her home security camera. The animal was seen roaming her backyard around 1:20 a.m.

According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the cat is a young male. The agency said the mountain lion will be tagged and released into the mountains later in the day.