Mt. Baldy residents near Bridge Fire area ready for rain, even dig trench to divert possible mudflow

MT. BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- It's not only the most recent wildfire areas on high alert. Residents living in the Bridge Fire burn area in San Bernardino County are bracing for heavy rain.

It's a race against time - and rain - for Mt. Baldy resident Andrew Curran, who is preparing for heavy rains forecasted for Thursday.

"So, we're just digging a trench for our friend Carmen back here. She just didn't have enough room for the water flow. So, we are just giving her a little room and then the plan is to come back and add a culvert pipe," Curran said.

In previous years, this level of urgency wasn't necessary. But five months ago, the Bridge Fire devastated the community, leaving the surrounding hillsides barren.

Now, the threat of mudslides looms over the mountain village.

"We're preparing with the K-rails and everything like that all the stuff we have to deal with in the last several months has shown how tight this community really is," said James Thayer, an area resident.

Despite the preparations, Thayer and his son Logan plan to evacuate before the storm hits. Others, like Tracy Boyd, are packed and ready to leave, but she's staying in town to care for a client.

"We have an evacuation plan for our client just in case because just trying to be prepared and think ahead," Boyd said.

The stakes couldn't be higher. Heavy rain on unstable burn scars could trigger life-threatening flash floods and violent debris flows. Entire roads could be buried within seconds. San Bernardino County fire crews will be on high alert, ready to issue evacuation orders at a moment's notice.

"We've seen how quickly fire can impact a community. Mudslides happen even faster with even less warning. Once the hill is moving it can be too late to get out," said Eric Sherwin with the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Residents remain on high alert in this community that has already survived devastating wildfires-now, they brace for the next storm.

"So grateful that the county provides the TEMS unit alert system and then the WatchDuty app just all the knowledge that is available for us to have access too," said Mt. Baldy resident Ashley Murray.