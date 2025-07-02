Multi-car crash shuts down several southbound lanes of 405 Freeway in Brentwood area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down following a multi-car crash near the Brentwood area early Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported just after 2 a.m. south of Getty Center Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. A semi-truck and two other cars were involved.

Three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. One of the injured lost a leg, the CHP said.

The crash prompted the closure of most lanes of the freeway. It's unclear when they will reopen.

Wednesday's incident happened on the same stretch of freeway where a LAPD sergeant was struck and killed last week.