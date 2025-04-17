Murder suspect files lawsuit, claiming excessive force by deputies paralyzed him from the neck down

The lawsuit claims the inmate passed out after being kept outside for hours while correctional deputies conducted a search. Then, a deputy allegedly slammed his head into a metal toilet, breaking his neck.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 32-year-old robbery, kidnapping, and murder suspect has filed a lawsuit against the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, claiming injuries he sustained while in custody have left him paralyzed from the neck down.

The suspect, Anthony Wright from Oakland, remains in custody in the hospital. He's awaiting trial in two separate cases.

"He was a vibrant man full of life and energy," said Nicoya Wright, the suspect's wife. "An amazing father who was actively involved in our children's lives."

Attorneys representing Anthony held a virtual news conference on Wednesday afternoon, announcing the filing of the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on April 25, 2023, while Anthony was in custody in the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in San Bernardino, awaiting trial on robbery and kidnapping charges out of Rialto.

Attorney Sam Harton said Anthony was among about 80 detainees who were kept outside for hours while correctional deputies conducted a search of the facility.

"Anthony collapsed from dehydration and heat exhaustion, and when he regained consciousness near a metal toilet outside, fellow detainees pleaded for medical help. No staff responded. No medical staff responded," Harton said. "Instead, a deputy stood over him and violently yanked him forward by the wrists, slamming his head into the nearby toilet and fracturing his neck."

According to the complaint, Anthony was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. After surgery, he remains paralyzed from the neck down.

He's currently in custody in a Riverside hospital, where he's awaiting trial on murder charges filed against him and three other suspects after a home invasion robbery in Riverside in March 2022.

"He remains in a cell in the prison wing of Riverside Hospital, alone for most of the day. That is why I'm speaking today instead of him," said Nicoya, Anthony's wife. "Anthony is now unable to move or feel from the shoulders down, and this has not only affected him, but also deeply impacted our family."

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department declined to comment on the case because of the pending litigation.