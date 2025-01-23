Nashville school shooting suspect allegedly praised mass shooters, extremist views

Solomon Henderson claimed online that Madison, Wisconsin school shooting suspect followed him on his X accounts

There is news following a Nashville, Tennessee shooting. The alleged Antioch High School shooter, Solomon Henderson, reportedly praised mass shooters.

There is news following a Nashville, Tennessee shooting. The alleged Antioch High School shooter, Solomon Henderson, reportedly praised mass shooters.

There is news following a Nashville, Tennessee shooting. The alleged Antioch High School shooter, Solomon Henderson, reportedly praised mass shooters.

There is news following a Nashville, Tennessee shooting. The alleged Antioch High School shooter, Solomon Henderson, reportedly praised mass shooters.

NASHVILLE -- An alleged portrait is beginning to emerge of the 17-year-old boy who opened fire at his Nashville high school on Wednesday, killing one student and wounding a second student, according to police.

Solomon Henderson, who was armed with a pistol, fired multiple shots in the cafeteria at Antioch High School around 11:09 a.m., Nashville police said.

Henderson confronted a 16-year-old girl, Josselin Corea Escalante, in the cafeteria and shot and killed her, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference.

Another victim, a 17-year-old boy, was injured with a graze wound and has been treated and released from the hospital, Drake said.

The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while he was in the cafeteria, police said.

Another student was transported to the hospital after suffering a facial injury from a fall, police said.

The suspect rode the bus to school Wednesday morning and later went to the bathroom to "retrieve his weapon," Drake said.

A motive is not known, police said.

"There are some materials on the internet that we're looking at," Drake said.

According to a detailed analysis conducted by SITE Intelligence, the suspected shooter praised mass shooters and showed an affinity for extremist views.

Online material allegedly written by Henderson "detailed the individual's apparent far-right politics, shaped by fringe online forums," SITE reported.

"Henderson was highly in fringe online communities, including several known neo-Nazi venues. Across these sites and his writings, Henderson expressed admiration for far-right and incel mass shooters," SITE reported.

According to the intelligence group, Henderson claimed online that the school shooter in the Abundance Life Christian School attack in December, Samantha Rupnow, followed him on his X accounts.

Additionally, documents online allegedly written by Henderson "detail his admiration" of Christchurch, New Zealand shooter Brenton Tarrant, the suspect in the Slovakian gay bar shooting in 2022 and other mass shooters, according to SITE.

The intelligence group reported that Henderson also appeared to "post photos of himself in attire commonly associated with neo-Nazis."

As the investigation into the school shooting continues, officials said Wednesday it's not yet clear where the suspect obtained the gun. Police have reached a parent of the suspect, the police chief said.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wrote on social media, "Ive been briefed on the incident at Antioch High School and am grateful for law enforcement & first responders who responded quickly. ... I join Tennesseans in praying for the victims, their families & the school community."

The White House said it had been monitoring the shooting.