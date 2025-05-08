Nate Holden, former LA councilman and state senator, dies at 95

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former Los Angeles City Councilman Nate Holden died Wednesday at the age of 95.

Holden was a state senator for four years beginning in 1974. He then went on to serve for nearly two decades on the L.A. City Council, from 1987 until 2003.

News of his death was announced on social media by L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

"Nate Holden was a legend here in Los Angeles. He was a lion in the State Senate and a force to be reckoned with on the LA City Council," Hahn said in a post on X. "I learned a lot sitting next to him in the chambers as a new Councilmember."

A performing arts center in the Mid-City area is named in the former councilman's honor.