WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man sentenced in series of SoCal road rage attacks could be released from prison

Eric Resendiz Image
ByEric Resendiz KABC logo
Tuesday, August 20, 2024 12:13PM
Man sentenced in SoCal road rage attacks could be released from prison
Nathaniel Walter Radimak, or the "Tesla road rage guy" who carried out a series of violent road rage attacks, could soon be released from prison.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man who is serving time in prison for a series of violent road rage incidents across Southern California could soon be released.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak was sentenced last year to five years in prison. However, a court granted him 424 days of pre-sentence credit for time served while awaiting sentencing. According to online records, his earliest eligible date for parole is this month.

The man accused of carrying out a series of violent road rage attacks across Southern California was sentenced to five years in prison.

Radimak's road-rage rampage resulted in convictions on several felony counts, including criminal threats, vandalism and elder abuse.

He was captured on video multiple times attacking other drivers and using a metal pipe on several of those occasions.

At least 10 people - mostly women - reached out to Eyewitness News saying the 36-year-old violently attacked them in cities across Los Angeles County.

Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.

Radimak has a long criminal history that stretches across nearly two decades in eight different states.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW