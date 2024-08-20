Man sentenced in series of SoCal road rage attacks could be released from prison

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man who is serving time in prison for a series of violent road rage incidents across Southern California could soon be released.
Nathaniel Walter Radimak was sentenced last year to five years in prison. However, a court granted him 424 days of pre-sentence credit for time served while awaiting sentencing. According to online records, his earliest eligible date for parole is this month.
Radimak's road-rage rampage resulted in convictions on several felony counts, including criminal threats, vandalism and elder abuse.
He was captured on video multiple times attacking other drivers and using a metal pipe on several of those occasions.
At least 10 people - mostly women - reached out to Eyewitness News saying the 36-year-old violently attacked them in cities across Los Angeles County.
Radimak has a long criminal history that stretches across nearly two decades in eight different states.