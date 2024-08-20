Man sentenced in series of SoCal road rage attacks could be released from prison

Nathaniel Walter Radimak, or the "Tesla road rage guy" who carried out a series of violent road rage attacks, could soon be released from prison.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak, or the "Tesla road rage guy" who carried out a series of violent road rage attacks, could soon be released from prison.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak, or the "Tesla road rage guy" who carried out a series of violent road rage attacks, could soon be released from prison.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak, or the "Tesla road rage guy" who carried out a series of violent road rage attacks, could soon be released from prison.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man who is serving time in prison for a series of violent road rage incidents across Southern California could soon be released.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak was sentenced last year to five years in prison. However, a court granted him 424 days of pre-sentence credit for time served while awaiting sentencing. According to online records, his earliest eligible date for parole is this month.

The man accused of carrying out a series of violent road rage attacks across Southern California was sentenced to five years in prison.

Radimak's road-rage rampage resulted in convictions on several felony counts, including criminal threats, vandalism and elder abuse.

He was captured on video multiple times attacking other drivers and using a metal pipe on several of those occasions.

At least 10 people - mostly women - reached out to Eyewitness News saying the 36-year-old violently attacked them in cities across Los Angeles County.

Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.

Radimak has a long criminal history that stretches across nearly two decades in eight different states.