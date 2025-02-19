Stars celebrate debut of new National Geographic series 'No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski'

MANHATTAN, New York -- A new National Geographic series is taking viewers on international journeys to discover the rich stories behind celebrities' treasured family recipes.

A celebration was held Tuesday night in Tribeca for the series "No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski."

Porowski, of "Queer Eye" fame, shared one of his favorite moments from the series, when celebrity guest Awkwafina learned about her late mother's kelp soup recipe in South Korea.

"This was a smell that she remembered from childhood that her mom made for her before she passed away," Porowski said. "We all completely lost our minds, we were all very emotional and it was just a beautiful, touching moment... hats off to her for being so vulnerable with us and trusting us with the process."

"No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski" premieres February 23 on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.