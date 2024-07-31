Neighbor chases off suspects with paintball gun after attempted burglary in Tarzana, video shows

An attempted burglary was caught on video at a Tarzana home. Footage shows suspects approaching the home before they were scared off by neighbors.

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A neighbor stepped into action and stopped another attempted burglary at a multi-million home in the San Fernando Valley overnight.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aura Avenue near Tampa in Tarzana, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The homeowner and his wife were at home when multiple men in masks came onto the property. But they were scared off before they could do anything.

A neighbor who says he has about 40 cameras in the area, with a trailer where he monitors all the footage, saw the attempted burglary. He says he flashed extremely bright lights at them and walked out with a paintball gun as they tried to breach the property.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the suspects scrambling and running back to their car. They drove away as the neighbor fired paintball rounds at the car.

Nobody was hurt and no arrests have been made.

The incident comes after a series of home burglaries in surrounding areas. There have been at least nine in the San Fernando Valley so far in July - at least three in Woodland Hills and six in Encino. Tarzana is a neighboring community.

Police have started patrolling the area on horseback to keep an eye on the community.