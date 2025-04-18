Neighbors concerned after nuisance RV trailers moved to new storage site in Wildomar

WILDOMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- RVs that were moved from a homeless encampment in the city of Industry are now showing up in Wildomar, and some people say they are increasing transient activity in their neighborhood.

Eyewitness News Reporter Jessica De Nova spoke with the CEO of the company at their headquarters in Upland. He assures his neighbors at the business complex and residents in the Wildomar community that the RVs will be gone within a month.

"We will learn from our mistakes and grow stronger and keep helping our customers," said Jack HongWei Qiu, the CEO of Black Series.

Black Series is the company behind the recreational vehicles Eyewitness Witness News first showed viewers this past March.

Dozens in storage were broken into, and the lot was turned into a now-cleared homeless encampment in the City of Industry -- a six million dollar hit for the company.

Now in Wildomar, neighbors are waiting to hear when the RVs moved to a property on Polomar Street will be removed. A city spokesperson confirmed they're parked without permits.

Neighbors living near the lot on Palomar Street said they first noticed the Black Series trailers arriving around the start of the year.

Jessica Hume and Michelle Hearn spoke with Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

"We caught a guy coming out of the bushes pulling his pants up. Some people have seen homeless people move in," Hume said.

"We're a family community, and most of the people around here are homeowners, and we care very deeply about our property, our families, our community, and we want to make sure that everybody is safe," Hearn said.

Hume shared a video with Eyewitness News recorded on the day a 48-hour notice was posted, where a trailer is seen being hauled in, and she is heard saying it was the third one of the day.

Thursday, security video captured a break-in on the property, with people showing up, hoping to haul away free RVs, believing false information posted on social media claiming Black Series was giving them away.

After giving Black Series 48 hours to remove the RVs, the city of Wildomar is working on getting a warrant to remove the trailers themselves.

"We must wait for the proper warrant to be in place before we can enter the property," said Mayor Ashlee Dephillippo.

In an interview with Eyewitness News on Thursday, Qiu said that within a month, all the RVs will be moved.

During the interview, Qiu got a phone call confirming that he's signing a lease on Friday for a new storage location in San Bernardino County.

"We got a commercial property that is all fenced, and it can store multiple trailers," Qiu said. "We can put all the trailers over there."

The CEO says though California is in line with the company's sustainable energy goals, the company needs laws protecting them from squatters.

"We do need help from the city, from the police, sheriff, to make sure that we are safe to be in California," Qiu said.

The owners of Black Series say they are not giving away any of their RVs for free, and if they're taken, it will be considered theft.

They said they have already sold some of the RVs affected as is, at a discounted price, and are getting a lot of phone calls from interested potential buyers.

Meanwhile, until the RVs are removed, neighbors in Wildomar are worried that fires like the ones seen in the City of Industry may happen in their community.

"City of Industry, there were fires there as a result, and us here in Wildomar, fire season, winds blowing in, the last thing we want to be is the next city that has a fire disaster on our hands," Hume said.