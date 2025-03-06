All new '20/20' examines murders of 2 women and cutting-edge DNA tech that cracked cold cases open

In an all-new "20/20" airing tomorrow night at 9/8c on ABC, co-anchor David Muir reports on the murders of two young women, each unsolved for decades, and how they are linked by cutting-edge forensic DNA technology that cracked open the cases and led to long-awaited justice.

In 1988, 19-year-old Cathy Swartz was a young mother living with her fiancé, Mike Warner, and her 9-month-old baby, Courteney, in Michigan. One afternoon, Mike returned to their home to find Cathy dead in the couple's bedroom. She had been strangled with her throat cut in multiple places. Cathy's killer left behind a bloody fingerprint, and even though law enforcement officials ran thousands of prints and tested DNA evidence, they never found a match to the evidence left at the scene. Detectives worked the case for several decades without identifying a suspect.

A few years later, 31-year-old beloved Texas schoolteacher Catherine Edwards failed to show up for lunch plans with her parents and identical twin sister, Allison. When Catherine's parents visited her home, they found a chilling scene. Catherine was dead on her bathroom floor with her hands handcuffed behind her back. When the police could not find a match in the national DNA database for the killer's DNA left on a bedspread, the investigation soon went cold.

Now, more than three decades later, law enforcement agents on both cases independently partnered with Othram, a private, state-of-the-art forensic lab just north of Houston, seeking their help in solving these cold cases.

Othram has helped crack seemingly unsolvable cases, current high-profile investigations like Gilgo Beach.

Muir reports from Texas to exclusively interview its owners, as well as the daughter of one of the victims, several investigators, and a retired Texas Ranger.

