New details emerge after motorcycle officer crashes into crowd at Palm Springs holiday parade

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Palm Springs police chief says an officer was doing crowd control and demonstrations during a holiday parade over the weekend when he lost balance of his motorcycle and slammed into the crowd.

Police Chief Andy Mills told our Palm Springs affiliate, KESQ, an internal investigation will examine every detail of Saturday's crash. He identified the officer who crashed as Kenney Merenda.

Video shows his motorcycle speeding up seconds before the collision at the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade. Eleven people were hurt and Merenda fractured his hand.

"He lost his balance on the bike. His foot slipped off the peg and it caused him to have to grip the handlebars, which caused the bike to accelerate at a rapid speed," Chief Mills said.

The police chief also defended the decision not to stop the parade, saying sending tens of thousands of people in different directions would have caused more chaos.

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol is asking anybody who has video of the incident to share it with them.