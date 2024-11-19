New documentary looks back on the life of legendary actor Humphrey Bogart

HOLLYWOOD -- There's a new documentary in theatres about one of Hollywood's classic superstars of the past.

Humphrey Bogart died in 1957 but his legend lives on, now in a new film called "Bogart: Life Comes in Flashes." It explores the life and career of the actor, with narration that uses his own words. It also delves into all four of Bogart's marriages, including his last, that famous pairing with Lauren Bacall.

Their son, Stephen, is one of the film's executive producers. His reaction to the new documentary? "I don't think he would have believed it if somebody would have told him, 'By the way, it's 1957, you're about to die, but 67 years later, you're still going to be big, big as ever,' Stephen H. Bogart said. "He'd go, 'What? Are you kidding me?'"

When Bogart first came to Hollywood, he flopped and returned to life in New York. He swore if he ever got back to Hollywood, he'd stay there.

"How he ended up getting to where he got is a total mystery," his son said. "Yeah, he made a lot of movies and all of a sudden, he caught on. He caught on with 'High Sierra.' He caught on with 'Maltese Falcon' and he caught on with 'Casablanca' and he became a superstar.."

Bogey, as he was called, got an Oscar nomination for "Casablanca" and for "The Caine Mutiny." He won for "The African Queen." Stephen Bogart gets to see his famous mom in this movie, too, calling her a "force."

Bogart said, "She was someone that you wouldn't want to mess with, put it that way. She would tell you exactly what she thought whether it was right or wrong. Yeah, she was a tough bird."

And together, what a duo in cinematic history.