New hybrid SUV models save fuel with electrification technology

If you're not ready to go all-in on an all-electric vehicle, there are some new hybrids hitting the market, including models from Subaru and Mazda.

If you're not ready to go all-in on an all-electric vehicle, there are some new hybrids hitting the market, including models from Subaru and Mazda.

If you're not ready to go all-in on an all-electric vehicle, there are some new hybrids hitting the market, including models from Subaru and Mazda.

If you're not ready to go all-in on an all-electric vehicle, there are some new hybrids hitting the market, including models from Subaru and Mazda.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's a new version of the Subaru Forester, wearing a sub-name we don't often see from Subaru: Hybrid.

"Hybrids are incredibly important in this compact SUV space," said Bill Stokes, a planning manager with Subaru of America.

Yes, hybrids are a trend that's really ramping up in the car world, as a way to aid efficiency, seamlessly.

"Hybrid vehicles deliver better fuel economy, giving you some of the benefits of the new technology. But it doesn't require a lifestyle change, so for a lot of folks that solution is really ideal," added Stokes.

If the Forester is a little too large or expensive, the smaller Crosstrek Hybrid will be arriving from Subaru this year as well. Same advantages, in a tidier package.

The brand does have a pure EV, the rather low-volume Solterra, co-developed with Toyota. And Toyota also had a hand in Subaru's new hybrid models.

"We are using some of the components that Toyota has used, but using our own way of doing things. Our own way of integrating those systems into our existing engine and all-wheel drive system," Stokes noted.

Yes, Toyota's been the dominant maker of hybrids for over 20 years now. And another automaker is utilizing their experience as well.

Mazda's new CX-50 Hybrid isn't just using Toyota hybrid tech, it basically has their entire hybrid drivetrain, including the gasoline engine portion.

But the rest of this hybrid model is pure Mazda, which is what loyal Mazda buyers want first and foremost. Now, they can drive a hybrid for a few more MPGs without trying too hard.

You may hear a term used within the auto industry, "electrified vehicle." That basically means any vehicle that's at least partially powered by battery. So, it includes full EVs, plug-in hybrids, or even conventional hybrids. If you see something driving around with a hybrid badge on it, it's considered an electrified vehicle.

All it means is that the gasoline engine doesn't have to work as hard, and thus uses less fuel

Toyota management took some heat a while back for suggesting that hybrid powertrains were a perfect bridge technology, without everyone rushing so fast into pure battery-powered vehicles, which use up a lot more precious materials for their larger batteries.

But now it's looking like they may have had a point, or it could be a coincidence. In any event, since the year 2000 we've gone from having only two hybrid vehicles to choose from, to quite a number of them. A trend that's looking like it will continue, as many car buyers aren't ready to go fully electric.

MORE: Why some drivers choose hybrid cars over EVs