New photos show suspect in attack on valet at Barney's Beanery

The hunt is on for the man who brutally beat a valet at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- New images have been released of a suspect in the brutal beating of a popular longtime valet at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood.

Authorities now say the man who brutally assaulted valet Efrain "Frankie" Zarazua on Saturday also attacked at least two other people.

They are asking the public's help to identify the suspect.

Investigators say the suspect attacked two other people on the street in West Hollywood before brutally beating the valet at Barney's Beanery.

The attack happened Saturday around 10 p.m. outside the popular restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The shirtless suspect attacked two other people on the street and Zarazua went outside to see what was happening.

Surveillance video shows what happened next: The valet was backing up as the suspect approached him in the parking lot.

The suspect swung at him, causing him to fall to the ground. Once down, the suspect repeatedly kicked and punched a defenseless Zarazua in the head, who lay on the ground motionless after the suspect finally walked away.

"When I saw the footage, the way he beat him - it was terrible," said Frank's son Chris Zarazua. "Very terrible. He was defenseless, while this monster beat him almost to death."

The 51-year-old suffered a serious head injury and broken jaw.

He has worked as the valet at Barney's Beanery for more than 30 years.

His love of people and fancy cars have made him well-known among the restaurant's famous customers.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Zarazua.

Frank's family and friends say all they want is justice. The sheriff's department is investigating the series of attacks, searching for the violent suspect before he strikes again.

"It fills you with both sadness and anger because this person's still out on the street," said A.J. Sacher, director of operations at the restaurant. "This person is still out there. Somebody like that is just looking for the next victim."