New Jersey man escorted off flight after allegedly screaming in pilot's face, threatening crew

NEWARK, NJ -- A New Jersey man was charged with threatening flight passengers, attendants and crew members on a flight from Miami, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey.

According to the complaint, Luis Vaquero made "threats of physical violence against a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passengers."

It said that he also threatened a flight attendant when they refused to serve him more alcohol.

When the plane arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday, the captain made an announcement that law enforcement would be removing a passenger, according to the complaint.

It said that Vaquero then left his seat and began banging on the flight deck door and cursing at the captain while the plane was taxiing.

When the plane arrived at the gate, the complaint said the captain emerged from the flight deck and Vaquero approached him, screaming in his face and threatening him until law enforcement officers boarded the plane and escorted Vaquero off.

"The defendant is charged with threatening flight crew members and passengers while traveling to Newark," Acting United States Attorney Vikas Khanna said in a press release. "We are committed to keeping the skies safe for flying and will prosecute those who criminally interfere with the professionals responsible for ensuring passenger safety."

"It all culminated in a terrifying attack and attempted breach of the flight deck when witnesses say he banged on the cockpit door and confronted the pilot," Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly said in the release.

"The harrowing flight and other similar incidents onboard airplanes recently are creating tension and fear for fliers and crew members," Reilly added. "FBI Newark has a warning for those who think it may not be a big deal they're breaking federal law, and they will be brought to justice."