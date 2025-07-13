New video shows wild robbery and shooting involving semi-nude suspect who threw cinnamon rolls

HARVARD HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New video shows a wild Winchell's donut shop robbery that led to a police shooting. At one point, the video shows the scantily-clad suspect throwing a tray of cinnamon rolls.

The Los Angeles Police Department released their officer body camera video, in addition to the crazy surveillance video from inside the store.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting after an allegedly armed man tried to rob a donut shop in Harvard Heights.

The video shows the suspect, 41-year-old Christopher Hall, scantily dressed as he walked up to the counter back in May, threatening workers with a gun and a knife.

Moments later, workers were assaulted with that gun and a pan of cinnamon rolls before they tossed a bundle of cash at Hall.

The video shows him hurling the cinnamon rolls towards the employees.

At that point, they began fighting back, hitting him with a cart. Someone even threw a chair at Hall as he took off down the street.

Police found Hall at a nearby apartment complex, where they ordered him to drop the weapon as they chased him down a narrow pathway.

Instead, he pointed the gun at them, the bodycam video shows. That's when one of the officers opened fire.

Hall was not hit by the gunfire. The video shows him tossing what appears to be a gun. He then climbed the fence.

When officers caught up with Hall again, they used a taser and managed to take him into custody.

LAPD said officers recovered an airsoft replica handgun and a knife during the arrest.

Hall is charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

While he was not shot, LAPD is still investigating the use of force.

