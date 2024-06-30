New law requiring California bars to offer drink spiking drug test kits takes effect July 1

A new law requiringmanyCalifornia bars and nightclubs to offer common date-rape drug test kits will take effect Tuesday, according to theCalifornia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The law,Assembly Bill 1013, requires approximately 2,400 establishments with a Type 48 license to have signage letting patrons know that drug testing kits are available.

Type 48 licenses are issued to bars and nightclubs and authorize the sale of beer, wine, and distilled spirits, according to the department.

Thesignagereads, "Don't get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details."

The drug testing devices will either be offered for sale at a reasonable price or be given to customers for free, according to the department.

Devices could include test strips, stickers, or straws that can detect the presence of controlled substances in drinks.

