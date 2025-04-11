New movie 'Warfare' embeds audiences with platoon of Navy SEALs during dangerous Iraq War mission

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The new movie "Warfare" embeds audiences with a platoon of Navy SEALs on a dangerous mission during the Iraq War.

The film, based on the memories of actual Iraq War veterans, features some of Hollywood's fastest rising stars like Cosmo Jarvis from "Shogun," D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai from "Reservation Dogs" and Joseph Quinn from the upcoming "Fantastic Four: First Steps."

The film takes place in Ramadi in 2006 with the SEALs conducting surveillance deep inside insurgent territory in Ramadi.

Will Poulter plays one of the officers in charge.

"It's based in fact," Poulter told On The Red Carpet. "It doesn't romanticize or glorify war. It doesn't fictionalize it. It doesn't seem to make entertainment of the trauma, but rather it, I think seeks to kind of improve an awareness of exactly what it really looks like."

Kit Connor who plays a gunner in the platoon added, "I think the whole nature of the process of making this movie was to try and make it as, not only as truthful, but also as immersive as possible, you know. It really is a kind of like feet on the ground portrayal."

The film is written and directed by Alex Garland and Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza, based entirely on the memories of Mendoza and his platoon.

D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai portrays Mendoza in the film.

"Any question I've had, whether that be internal. external, emotion-wise, any little microscopic detail that I wanted to accomplish, which I wanted to do, (Mendoza) was open to it," Woon-A-Tai told On The Red Carpet. "And the fact that this is such a traumatic experience for him, but he was so willing to open up to me was a pleasure."

Cosmo Jarvis plays "Elliot" a medic and sniper whom the film is dedicated to.

The real Elliot is among many veterans depicted in the movie who spent time with the actors on set.

"It was great to meet him and Elliot doesn't remember in too much detail what happened to him," Jarvis told On The Red Carpet. "It was amazing to be able to just talk to him, even unrelated to the work."

Events in "Warfare" all happen in real time and unlike most movies, there's no musical score.

To get their performances right, the stars went through a 3-week boot camp together.

"We learned about protocol, which then informed the creative process when we came to filming," explained Charles Melton. "Because some of these takes would be five minutes, ten minutes. 15-minute long takes. And it was like a play. So it wasn't just a moment where we just had to act. You forgot to act, you were just reacting the whole time through. And part of that was the boot camp."

"Warfare" is in theaters tomorrow. It's rated R.