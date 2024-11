Hawthorne mural celebrates Dodger Freddie Freeman's World Series walk-off grand slam

Dodgers World Series MVP Freddie Freeman has been immortalized in a new mural in Hawthorne.

The work of art shows Freeman right after he hit his historic walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series.

The artist behind the mural is Gustavo Zermeño Jr., also known for paying tribute to Kike Hernandez and Shohei Ohtani.

If you're looking for a great picture next to Freeman, head to the corner of 133rd Street and Inglewood Avenue.