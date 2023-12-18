Looking for a Shohei Ohtani mural? There's one being painted in Hermosa Beach

The new mural showing Ohtani in his Dodger blue can be found at the Oceanview Liquor Store in Hermosa Beach.

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Now that Shohei Ohtani is officially a Dodger, there's no better way to welcome the two-way superstar to Los Angeles than by honoring him with his own mural.

The all-new work-of-art showing Ohtani in his Dodger blue can be found at the Oceanview Liquor Store in Hermosa Beach and was painted by artist Gustavo Zermeno Jr.

He posted a behind-the-scenes video of the mural being created on his Instagram, saying, "Sho-Time in LA cause you know out here we bleed blue."

Zermeno said the moment he heard Ohtani was signing with the Dodgers, he knew a mural was needed.

"I was actually going to come out here and paint a Kings mural on this side, and then on the opposite end, do Dodgers and Lakers, and with Ohtani signing, you know, this being the more prominent wall, we've got to throw him up there and make sure he's the focal point of the whole project," said Zermeno.

Zermeno said the owner of the liquor store is a big sports fan and was excited to have the chance to have a mural outside his business.

Oceanview Liquor Store is located at 3232 Manhattan Avenue in Hermosa Beach.