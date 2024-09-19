New play celebrates life, legacy of trailblazing LA politician and activist Gloria Molina

BOYLE HEIGHTS (KABC) -- When political figure Gloria Molina died last year at the age of 74, she left behind an incredible legacy. A new play is not only highlighting that legacy, but also showing us a side only those closest to her knew.

The trailblazing LA county politician and activist left a mark on southern California: the first Latina in the California state assembly, LA city council, and LA board of supervisors. A play celebrating her life recently opened at Casa 0101 in Boyle Heights. It centers around a young woman visited by the ghost of Gloria Molina.

"Doing this show, especially during this time has really helped me reconnect with my roots and help me realize everything my ancestors have gone through," said Lauren Curet, who plays Jessica Contreras

it highlights moments in Molina's life - like protesting the Vietnam war - and helping introduce legislation to protect Latina women.

"She was in a man's world, not just in politics but in general," said Karla Ojeda, who plays Gloria Molina.

Playwright Josefina Lopez brought the story to life -even interviewing Molina's family to capture her essence.

"A politician but she was family. She was love. Her love for quilting. Nobody saw that side and Josefina captured that," said Bertha Molina Mejia, Gloria's sister.

Molina even brought Latino culture to quilting by founding the group "East Los Angeles Stitchers."

"Originally quilting was really associated more with Americana type art and she thought we could go ahead and give our voice to this kind of art," said Betty Marina Palomino, East LA Stitchers.

"Her love for oldies and Chicano rock and R &B rock is something that I grew up with. My sisters and everyone in my family, and so you're going to see that in our production," said Corky Dominguez, director, "A Woman Named Gloria."

On August 29th - Gloria Molina day - casa 0101 unveiled a mural of her.

"It's only fair that we show positive representations and accurate representations of who Latinos really are and that's how I celebrate Latino Heritage Month," said Josefina López, playwright of "A Woman Named Gloria"

Gloria Molina passed away last year from cancer - at the age of 74.

The play will run until mid-October.