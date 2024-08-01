New study links dementia with processed meat

A new study suggests eating less processed meat could decrease one's risk of dementia.

Processed meats may be negatively linked to brain function, according to new research.

While deli meats, bacon and charcuterie have a big foothold in the American diet, they may also impact human neurons.

"Increased consumption of processed meats, red meats, may lead to a certain degree of microinflammation," said Dr. Karl Kwock, a gastroenterologist at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles. Kwock often asks his patients how many hot dogs, sausages or other meats they eat per week.

Studies have shown that the consumption of processed meat raises one's risk for colon cancer, but a new Harvard School of Public Health study looks at the potential effect on cognitive health.

"The old saying ,'You are what you eat,' definitely holds true," Kwok said.

Eating only two servings of processed meat per week is associated with a 14% increased risk of dementia compared to eating red meat around three times a month, according to preliminary evidence presented at the Alzheimer's Association International conference.

Participants who ate higher amounts of these foods also demonstrated accelerated aging in global cognition and verbal memory.

However, other lifestyle factors could also play a role in these symptoms.

Processed meat consumption can also inflict small blood vessels on the molecular level, Kwock said.

He explained, "This may impact many organ systems above and beyond the gastroenterology gut health, but also other systems, such as the brain, including increased risk of dementia."

Frequent meat eaters can combat these risks by swapping out processed red meats for other proteins, like nuts, beans or tofu. Kwok suggested an eating plan that is rich in whole grains, nuts and unsaturated fats, such as the Mediterranean Diet.

He added that meat lovers can still enjoy the occasional processed delicacy, but moderation is key.

People can also improve their brain help by avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol use and getting enough sleep.