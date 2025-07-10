New 'Superman' star David Corenswet hopes movie fans are moved by character's journey

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- "Superman" star David Corenswet says, as an actor, he was searching for a way into his dual characters... Clark Kent and Superman. Writer-director James Gunn told him to look inward.

The 31-year-old actor says he thinks audiences are going to want to see his transformation into DC Comics' iconic red-caped superhero over and over again.

"Ultimately, what people want is they want to be moved. They want to feel things," said Corenswet. "They want to see amazing visuals on the screen. Ultimately what I want out of a movie like that is I want to get to the end and think when the lights come up like just let the lights go back down let's start all over, I want to go on this ride again. Everything that I have heard is people saying I can't wait to go and see it again because the Easter eggs are great and the twists are great but even knowing how the story ends. It's the journey that is the valuable thing."

Corsenswet says it's how he's always felt about going to the movies. "The great films that I want to go back and re-watch again and again and again, it's not for any reason other than I love how I feel during those two hours, and I love how I feel coming out of those two hours."