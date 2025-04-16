New survey reveals impact of Palisades and Eaton fires on communities

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We are seeing more signs of recovery in the Palisades Fire burn zone amid a newly published report detailing the impact of the January wildfires on Los Angeles County residents.

The nonprofit organization CORE will be at the site of the Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church, which was destroyed during the Palisades Fire, later in the day to begin removing debris so they can start rebuilding there.

The organization says the debris removal was made possible with the generous support of the CAA Foundation's SoCal Fire Fund, a collaborative relief and recovery effort launched to assist students, individuals, and families impacted by the January fires.

As the Pacific Palisades and Altadena communities heal, the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs published a report Wednesday about the impacts of the fires on local communities. The survey revealed that the collective trauma of the January wildfires in those communities is more widespread than anticipated.

Of the L.A. County residents surveyed, over 40% said they knew someone personally affected by the fires, 14% lost income from the fires, 89% said homeowners who lost their properties should be able to rebuild at the same location, and 52% said they support a tax increase to help improve wildfire response. Roughly 25% said they knew someone who lost a home or a business during the fires.

Those who were surveyed also voiced how they viewed public officials following the fires. Of the respondents, 37% viewed L.A. Mayor Karen Bass favorably, while 49% said they viewed her unfavorably.

Bass will join the group that conducted the study Wednesday morning in Westwood, where she will talk about the emergency executive actions she had to take during the fires.