Marvel's new series 'Ironheart' unveils the journey of a genius to a hero

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel fans, get ready - "Ironheart" is officially arriving on Disney+ June 24!

The new series from Marvel Television follows Riri Williams, a young genius inventor played by Dominique Thorne, who we first met in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Now, we'll get to see her journey unfold more deeply as she returns to her hometown of Chicago, caught in a battle between tech and magic.

Thorne says what sets Riri apart is how her story begins. Instead of flashing back, the series catches us up on how key moments have shaped who she is and who she wants to become.

Riri's brilliant iron suit designs bring her face-to-face with Parker Robbins, aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos), whose mysterious powers add an unexpected twist.

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, and more. With Chinaka Hodge as head writer and executive producers like Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler on board, "Ironheart" promises a fresh and powerful addition to the MCU.

"Ironheart" launches exclusively on Disney+ June 24.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.