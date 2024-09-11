WATCH LIVE

New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Thursday, September 12, 2024 10:35AM
First Alert Morning Forecast: September 12
Rain chances increasing as the weekend gets closer.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A new tropical system has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression Seven formed Wednesday morning just off the Cabo Verde Islands.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It's expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Thursday.

The tropical depression is moving west-northwest at 17 mph as of Wednesday night. It is still a long way from any land.

Because of that, the ultimate effect of this storm remains unclear. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to closely monitor the storm.

If this storm does become a tropical storm it will be named Gordon.

