New US Attorney for Los Angeles weighs in on role of DOJ, launches homeless task force

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The new administration in Washington, D.C. has brought a new interim U.S. Attorney to Los Angeles.

Bill Essayli previously worked in the office as an assistant U.S. Attorney and then was elected to the State Assembly representing parts of the Inland Empire.

Essayli says the previous administration weaponized the Justice Department and he's committed to not going after political enemies. But, Essayli doesn't hide his support for President Trump.

"I think people conflate what the role of the Justice Department is. Yes, we're supposed to be neutral and not partisan, and not be politically-motivated. We are not separate from the executive branch. We are the executive branch. So, it is totally appropriate for the president and the attorney general to provide directives and priorities on how we are to organize our resources and which cases to go after," said Essayli.

Which is why immigration is a top priority for Essayli, who says in the coming months his office will roll out a program that takes aim and neutralizes California's sanctuary state policies.

Essayli is the son of Lebanese immigrants and was the first Muslim to be elected to the state assembly.

"I really think it's amazing that in one generation my parents immigrated here in the 80s, they fled a civil war, and in one generation they could have children here to go to school, grow up, be elected and be appointed by the president of the United States to serve as the chief law enforcement officer. It really is a testament to America and the promise of America that it doesn't matter who you are, where you come from. If you work hard, you can be successful," said Essayli.

Another priority for Essayli is investigating potential fraud and waste in L.A.'s homeless spending. A recent audit ordered by Federal Judge David O. Carter found billions unaccounted for, and Essayli says his office is going to follow the money.

An audit ordered by a federal judge of L.A.'s homeless spending found a lack of data and financial systems used to keep track of homeless programs, causing waste.

"It is a crisis and I think the elected leaders have really failed on this. We've launched our task force. It's going to include FBI, IRS, OIG for housing and urban development and it's going to have prosecutors from my public corruption and major fraud section. If any money went to individuals who personally benefited or profited from it, or if it was going for things other than what it was supposed to be, we have a lot of laws at our disposal that we can use to prosecute," said Essayli.