New Year's Eve events across Southern California to usher in 2025

New Year's Eve is almost here, and there are many celebrations taking place across Southern California to usher in 2025.
Here are some New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events, including fireworks, concerts, festivals and more.
Free event
When: Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: Gloria Molina Grand Park at 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012
Get more details here
When: Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.
Where: Los Angeles Zoo at 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Get your tickets here
When: Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Where: Entertainer Yacht at 13755 Fiji Way Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Get your tickets here
When: Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Aquarium of the Pacific at 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802
Get your tickets here
When: Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
Where: E.P. & L.P at 643 N La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood
Get your tickets here
Free event
When: Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: STC GardenWalk at 400 West Disney Way, Anaheim CA 92802
Get more details here
When: Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: Balboa Beach Club at 1221 West Coast Highway Newport Beach, CA 92663
Get your tickets here
When: Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
Where: Agua Caliente Casinos at 401 East Amado Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
Get your tickets here
Free event
When: Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Red Dog Saloon at 53539 Mane St, Pioneertown, CA 92268
Get more details here
When: Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Where: Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach at 450 E Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001
Get your tickets here