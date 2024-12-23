New Year's Eve events across Southern California to usher in 2025

New Year's Eve is almost here, and there are many celebrations taking place across Southern California to usher in 2025.

Here are some New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events, including fireworks, concerts, festivals and more.

Los Angeles County New Year's Eve Events

NYELA Countdown to 2025

Free event

When: Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Gloria Molina Grand Park at 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Get more details here

L.A. Zoo Lights Family New Year's Eve

When: Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Where: Los Angeles Zoo at 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Get your tickets here

LA New Year's Eve Moonlight Fireworks cruise 2025

When: Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Where: Entertainer Yacht at 13755 Fiji Way Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Get your tickets here

New Year's Eve Presented by Night Dive

When: Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Aquarium of the Pacific at 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802

Get your tickets here

West Hollywood NYE festival 2024

When: Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Where: E.P. & L.P at 643 N La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood

Get your tickets here

Orange County New Year's Eve Events

Countdown to 2025 @ Gardenwalk

Free event

When: Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: STC GardenWalk at 400 West Disney Way, Anaheim CA 92802

Get more details here

Everything that Glitters Party

When: Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Balboa Beach Club at 1221 West Coast Highway Newport Beach, CA 92663

Get your tickets here

Riverside County New Year's Eve Events

Palm Springs Outdoor Block Party and Firework Extravaganza

When: Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Where: Agua Caliente Casinos at 401 East Amado Road Palm Springs, CA 92262

Get your tickets here

San Bernardino County New Year's Eve Events

NYE 2025 w/ Mister French at Red Dog Saloon

Free event

When: Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Red Dog Saloon at 53539 Mane St, Pioneertown, CA 92268

Get more details here

Ventura County New Year's Eve Events

Shake It Into 2025: NYE Party with the Colette Lovejoy Band!

When: Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach at 450 E Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001

Get your tickets here