NYC officers shoot man armed with meat cleaver to end attack on 4 children in Brooklyn: police

NEW YORK -- A meat-cleaver-wielding man who stabbed and slashed four children in a New York City home on Sunday was shot by police after one of the young victims managed to call 911 for help, police said.

The victims were 8, 11, 13 and 16 years old. The 11-year-old girl was able to call 911 for help. The girl told 911 she did not know her address, but the call center used technology to pinpoint her location and quickly dispatch police to the scene in Brooklyn.

"The 11-year-old caller stated that she and her siblings had been stabbed by her uncle. She did not know her address," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

When police arrived, they heard screams coming from behind the door to their left, and immediately began forcing their way into the apartment.

Once the officers entered, they encountered the man standing near the entrance holding a large meat cleaver covered in blood. Police say blood was also seen on the floor and walls of the hall.

"The officers ordered the man to drop the weapon several times. He refused and advanced towards them. Two officers discharged their firearms, firing seven total rounds between them and striking the subject, ending the threat," Tisch added.

According to Tisch, the police shooting was captured on body-worn camera video.

"Police came in and did what they had to do to save the children, terrible," resident Carl Caltabiano said.

Authorities say the suspect, Luan Chen, 49, had a history of mental illness.

A fifth child, a boy, was able to escape from the house unharmed.

Chi Lam said that her father-in-law took the frightened child into his home and cared for him until it was safe. She says the boy was shivering, scared and crying.

"We gave him a coat and some socks. He was wearing slippers, we gave him water and a sandwich," Lam says.

The girls are all expected to survive. Their uncle was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot.

Two knives were recovered at the scene, including the large meat cleaver that the suspect was holding when police arrived. An additional bloody knife was found in another room.

Although the exact relationship is still under investigation, authorities say the suspect is related to the victims. According to family members, the suspect has a history of mental illness.

"Here is the bottom line. Right now, we have four children who are still alive because of the quick-thinking and decisive actions of your NYPD officers and EMTs," Tisch said.

Authorities are now trying to determine the motive of the attack.