Police shoot, injure man in Newport Beach after traffic stop attempt

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police shot and injured a man following a traffic stop attempt in Newport Beach Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Hoag Drive, near Hoag Hospital, according to Newport Beach police.

A man in the car allegedly became uncooperative following a traffic stop attempt and police then opened fire. It's unclear why the vehicle was initially stopped.

The man was shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Further details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

No officers were injured in the incident.