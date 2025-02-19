Cause of death for LA news anchor Chauncy Glover determined to be accidental, medical examiner says

Chauncy Glover, a news anchor at the television stations KCBS and KCAL in Los Angeles, has died at the age of 39.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office on Wednesday announced the cause of death for Chauncy Glover, a news anchor at the television stations KCBS and KCAL who died in November at 39.

Glover died of "acute intoxication by the combined effects of chloroethane and methamphetamine. The manner of death is accident," according to a news release.

Chloroethane is a colorless gas at room temperature and pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is used to numb the skin before medical procedures such as ear piercing and skin biopsies and as a treatment in sports injuries.

Glover was found unresponsive in his home on Nov. 5 and was pronounced dead at the scene fire department personnel at 12:40 a.m., officials said. A deputy medical examiner completed an examination the following day and, after the return of relevant tests and studies, the manner of death were certified Wednesday.

A complete report is expected to be ready by the end of March, according to the medical examiner's office.

In a statement released by KCAL after his death, Glover's family described him as "more than a son and brother - he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community. Chauncy's compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams. His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him."

A native of Athens, Alabama, Glover co-anchored with Pat Harvey on both of the duopoly's stations and alongside Suzie Suh on KCAL, according to his official profile page.

Glover joined KCAL News in October 2023 after working at KABC-TV's sister station KTRK-TV in Houston for eight years.

At KTRK, he started as the weekend morning anchor and was promoted in 2018 to the main evening anchor role.

Chauncy Glover is seen in an undated photo on the KCBS website. CBS News

Chauncy "was bitten by the news bug at the age of 5 when his dad built him his very own mini 'anchor desk' for his newscasts that he would perform for his family every Sunday after church," his KTRK biography said. He later studied broadcast journalism, music and theatre at Alabama's Troy University.

Chauncy notably created a mentorship program for young men. He started the Chauncy Glover Project, dedicated to teaching young men acts of kindness and leadership. CGP proudly sent more than 350 boys to college and mentored more than 1,000 young men.

Before his tenure in Houston, he worked at WDIV in Detroit, Michigan; WTVM in Columbus, Georgia; and CBS 47 and Fox 30 in Jacksonville, Florida. Chauncy studied Broadcast Journalism, Music and Theatre at Troy University.

Glover was the recipient of three Emmys, among other professional awards.