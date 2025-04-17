Rams to use LAFD station as this year's draft house

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When the NFL Draft begins next week, the Los Angeles Rams will mark the occasion by showing their support for local firefighters who battled January's devastating wildfires.

The Rams will convert a room within the LAFD's Air Operations site to serve as the team's draft headquarters. An adjacent hangar will also be used as a space for staff and media during the three-day event.

LAFD Air Operations will be fully operational during the draft.

Prior to the second day of the draft, the Rams will welcome additional first responders to meet with head coach Sean McVay and team executives for a chalk talk.

"Hosting the NFL Draft at LAFD Air Operations highlights the critical role our Air Operations Division plays in protecting Los Angeles, especially during wildfire season," Interim LAFD Chief Ronnie Villanueva said in a statement. "The Rams' generosity - renovating our station and recognizing our firefighters - demonstrates a deep commitment to the city we all serve."

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26.