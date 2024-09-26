Niecy Nash-Betts teams up again with Ryan Murphy for a new FX thriller, 'Grotesquerie'

Niecy Nash-Betts teams up again with Ryan Murphy for a new horror/drama. This one's called "Grotesquerie."

Niecy Nash-Betts teams up again with Ryan Murphy for a new horror/drama. This one's called "Grotesquerie."

Niecy Nash-Betts teams up again with Ryan Murphy for a new horror/drama. This one's called "Grotesquerie."

Niecy Nash-Betts teams up again with Ryan Murphy for a new horror/drama. This one's called "Grotesquerie."

HOLLYWOOD -- Niecy Nash-Betts hit gold...as in Emmy gold...when she teamed up with Ryan Murphy in 2022 for a limited series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. She's back with Murphy again for a new drama...and again, there's a serial killer at large.

This one's called "Grotesquerie." And in this series, it falls on an alcoholic detective, played by Nash-Betts, to solve an especially creepy case.

"There are several murders that this serial killer has committed, and my unlikely partner in crime in all of this, ends up being a nun named Sister Megan," said Nash-Betts. "Normally my character is a one-man band, but because of the faith-based aspect of these crimes, she ends up kind of the Cagney to my Lacey."

"Grotesquerie" marks the acting debut for football star Travis Kelce.

"People are going to be pleasantly surprised," said Nash-Betts. "He's charming. Comes to work well-prepared, is professional and is open to learn. Takes notes very well. His fans are going to be very satiated by his performance."

Is "Grotesquerie" the kind of show that would make viewers want to cover their eyes?

"Maybe a little," she laughed. "I don't know about a lot, but there may be a little. You might turn it off and want to go lock the doors and the windows just to make sure, you know."

"Grotesquerie" airs Wednesday nights on FX, then will play on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, FX and this ABC station.