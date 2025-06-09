Noem says National Guard wouldn't be needed in LA if Newsom had done his job

LOS ANGELES -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the need to deploy the National Guard to assist in putting down violent clashes between police and immigration protesters in Los Angeles.

Newsom has said local authorities don't need the help and accused President Donald Trump of inflaming the situation," calling the move "purposefully inflammatory" and saying it will "only escalate tensions."

Noem disagreed with Newsom.

"Margaret, if he was doing his, job people wouldn't have gotten hurt the last couple of days," she told CBS' Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation." "We wouldn't have officers with a shattered wrist from bricks thrown through their vehicles, vehicles being burned, flags burned in the street and Molotov cocktails being thrown."

"Governor Newsom has proven that he makes bad decisions, the president knows that he makes bad decisions and that's why the president chose the safety of this community over waiting for Governor Newsom to get some sanity," she said.

Ahead of his departure for Camp David from New Jersey on Sunday, President Donald Trump was asked by ABC News' Rachel Scott if he is prepared to invoke the Insurrection Act.

"Depends on whether or not there is an insurrection," Trump replied.

Pressed on whether he believes there is an insurrection in California, Trump said, "No, no. But you have violent people, and we are not going to let them get away with it."

White House border czar Tom Homan said Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass could face charges if their response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations exceeds the legal boundaries.

Mayor Karen Bass criticized President Donald Trump over his decision to deploy the National Guard in Los Angeles. The mayor also warned protesters that vandalism and violence "will not be tolerated."

"I'll say about anybody: You cross that line, it's a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It's a felony to impede law enforcement from doing their job," Homan told NBC News.

Noem said Trump was making the move to protect the impacted communities and law enforcement.

"So these 2,000 National Guard soldiers that are being engaged today are ones that are specifically trained for this type of crowd situation where they will be with the public and be able to provide safety around buildings and to those that are engaged in peaceful protests and also to our law enforcement officers so they can continue their daily work," she said.

Reaction from lawmakers broke along party lines.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told ABC News' "This Week" that Trump "did exactly what he needed to do."

"These are federal laws and we have to maintain the rule of law. And that is not what is happening. [ California Gov. ] Gavin Newsom has shown an inability or unwillingness to do what is necessary there."

"That is real leadership, and he has the authority and the responsibility to do it," the speaker said, defending Trump's decision.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., dismissed Newsom's assertion the deploying the Guard would escalate tensions.

"Well, words are cheap, especially when you got video. And so you asked me did it look like it was under control, I'll ask you: Did it look like it was under control? It doesn't. It is absolutely not in control. You saw rioters throwing rocks, throwing fireworks. And being extremely aggressive towards not just federal agents, but even the county and the local PD that was there. So does it look like it's under control? Absolutely not," he told CNN's "State of the Union."

Democratic Rep. Nanette Barragán, who represents part of the area, said Trump's action will make things worse.

"I've spoken to the sheriffs on the ground who have said they have things under control. There is no need for the National Guard. They have the manpower that they need," she said. "So this is really just an escalation of the president coming into California. We haven't asked for the help. "This is him escalating it, causing tensions to rise. It's only going to make things worse."

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Trump was "hellbent on inflaming" the situation.

"Individual governors look at their states and make decisions, but in this case the president time and time again has shown this willingness to, one, violate the laws, as we've seen across the country in many different situations outside of the immigration context, and, two, inflame situations," Klobuchar told "Face the Nation."

