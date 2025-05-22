Norco man convicted of starting Line Fire in San Bernardino County

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A Norco man was convicted Thursday of igniting the massive Line Fire in San Bernardino County last year.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, was found guilty of seven counts related to the Line Fire and two counts related to a subsequent fire.

The convicted charges includes aggravated arson of forest land, property, and possession of flammable materials.

"Our office extends our gratitude to the jury for their time examining this complex case," read a statement from the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

Halstenberg faces up to life in prison.

The Line Fire broke out in September 2024 near Highland and spread into the San Bernardino National Forest. It burned more than 40,000 acres.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.